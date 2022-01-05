Global 3D Scanning Market To Be Driven By Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘’Global 3D Scanning Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D scanning market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, range, product, application, component, and services., and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.116 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.1%

The market flourished from the modernisation of the healthcare system in developed economies. As there was a growing need for scanning technologies in the dentistry sector for the development of precise dental implants boosted the market. Advances in the consumer electronics industry, such as powerful integrated processors and high-bandwidth USB communication channels, have enhanced the market. 3D scanning technology has developed as a critical component of modern-day quality control and inspection systems in the manufacturing sector. They reduce the time required to manufacture a product development process. The rising demand for portable equipment has given gadgets new applications, thus raising the demand for 3D scanning.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The process of studying a real-world object or environment in order to obtain data on its shape and maybe appearance is known as 3D scanning. The information gathered can subsequently be used to create digital 3D models. A 3D scanner’s primary function is to build a 3D model. This 3D model comprises a point cloud of geometric samples taken from the subject’s surface. The shape of the subject can then be extrapolated using these points (a process called reconstruction). If colour data is obtained at each place, the colours on the subject’s surface can be determined.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into optical scanners, laser scanners, and structured light scanners, among others. Based on range, the industry is broadly categorised as short, medium, and long. The industry on basis of components is categorised into hardware, software, and services. Based on product, the industry is segmented into tripod mounted, fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, and desktop. The industry can be fragmented on the basis of services into reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototype, and face/body/scanner, among others. The division on basis of application is aerospace and defence, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, architecture and construction, media and entertainment, among others.

Market Trends

The market is expected to be driven by emerging trends such as Mixed Reality (MR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing integration of wearable devices into automotive production and aerospace design. These technologies coming together could result in more interactive and immersive experiences. Increased investment in R&D and quick technology breakthroughs in 3D scanning are helping to propel the business forward. Over the projected period, the advent of structured light technology, as opposed to traditional laser dot or laser line technology, is expected to boost the industry’s growth. A growing number of advanced wearable gadgets, along with portable and powerful 3D scanners, have the potential to make human-techno interaction more immersive, realistic, and complementary to production processes. The development of 3D scanning and printing equipment that provide a strong illusion of real-life experience and convey a less retro-manufactured look has been prompted by rising user expectations to experience and feel the product in a genuine context, expanding the 3D scanning market even further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hexagon AB, Autodesk, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Perceptron, Inc. , 3D Systems, Inc., Artec Europe, S.a.r.l., FARO Technologies, Creaform Inc., Fuel3D Technologies, Inc among Others.The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

