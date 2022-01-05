Global Artificial Insemination Market To Be Driven Due To The Increasing Number Of Women Being Affected By Infertility In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Artificial Insemination Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global artificial insemination market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-insemination-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.51 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-insemination-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Artificial insemination is a form of assisted fertilisation in which sperm is artificially introduced into a female’s cervix and uterus. Artificial insemination homologous (AIH), artificial insemination donor semen (AID), or intrauterine insemination are all options for this procedure (IUI). Infertility, old age, poor sperm quality, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis can all benefit from artificial insemination. Aside from that, artificial insemination is used in animal breeding to help endangered species survive.

The market can be segmented on the basis of type and source type:

Based on type:

Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination

Intratubal Insemination

Based on source type:

AIH-Husband

Aid-Donor

Market Trend

Because of its high preference in the treatment of infertility, the intrauterine insemination segment is leading the industry. Due to an increase in the number of medical centres providing infertility treatments, the fertility clinics sector has the largest market share. Due to the decline in the fertility rate, Europe retained the largest share of the market, followed by North America.

Infertility has become a major public health concern around the world in recent years. In most cases, artificial insemination is the first-line treatment for infertility. Some of the factors contributing to the rise in fertility-related issues include lifestyle changes, pregnancy delays, and hormonal issues. One of the major factors influencing the market is the rise in infertility rates, which is accompanied by an increase in public awareness of alternative reproductive treatments. Furthermore, governments in a number of countries have legalised same-sex marriage and are providing insurance coverage to civil unions for artificial insemination procedures, fueling market growth.

Furthermore, because artificial insemination is considered more hygienic in the breeding of livestock animals, it is being used more frequently to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases. The rising demand for animal-based proteins also contributes to this.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Vitrolife, VITR (STO), Rinovum Women’s Health, Llc, Genea Ltd, Hi-Tech Solutions, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., Pride Angel, Rocket Medical Plc and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

