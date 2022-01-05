Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.12 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 6.09 Billion

The growth of the global building-integrated photovoltaic system is driven by the shifting trend towards renewable energy sources. The increasing utilisation of solar energy solutions globally along with increasing sustainability in supply chains is expected to bolster the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness for green building and zero-emission structures is anticipated to bolster the market growth. Moreover, the research and development activities in the renewable energy sources will likely push the growth further. However, the reduction of effectiveness of BIPV systems due to high initial cost and limitation of solar energy such as intermittency and shadows may constrain the growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system refers to an important component of the building skin utilised in converting solar energy into electricity along with protecting the structure from the environmental elements. BIPV is one of the fastest growing segments of the solar photovoltaic industry.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market

Based on technology, the global building-integrated photovoltaics market can be divided into:

Crystalline Silicon (C-SI)

Thin Film

Others

Building-integrated photovoltaics market on the basis of application can be divided into:

Roofs

Walls

Glass

Façade

Windows

Others

The industry based on end use, is categorised into:

The regional markets for building-integrated photovoltaics include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in terms of installed capacity in the global market for building-integrated photovoltaic systems. This can be attributed to due to stringent environmental regulations policies, higher customer willingness to adopt environmental-friendly practices, along with increasing pressure for reducing net energy consumption from buildings. Additionally, the EU’s target to achieve 27% share for renewable energy consumption is anticipated to increase the growth further. Meanwhile, North America is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness for the integration renewable energy sources.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGC Solar, Belectric, Heliatek GmbH, Carmanah Technologies, Corporation, Dyesol Ltd. (Greatcell Solar Limited), Hanergy Holding Group Limited, Ertex solartechnik GmbH, and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Collagen Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/collagen-market

Global Biologics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biologics-market

Global Nanomedicine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanomedicine-market

Global Mixed Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mixed-reality-market

Global Business Jets Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-jets-market

Global 3D CAD Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-cad-software-market

Global Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Global Newborn Screening Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/newborn-screening-market

Global Blockchain Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blockchain-technology-market

Global Insect Growth Regulators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insect-growth-regulators-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.