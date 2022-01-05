Global Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market To Be Driven By Companies That Are Developing Molecules Based On Antisense Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2016

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Specific and highly effective gene silencing is possible due to antisense and RNAi therapeutics. Antisense technology allows for the manipulation of gene expression, making it an effective therapy for ribonucleic acid targeting (RNA). Oncology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, renal disease, neurodegenerative disorders, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other conditions are all treated with it.

The Antisense and RNAi therapeutics industry can be divided based on:

Technology RNA Interference SiRNA MiRNA Antisense RNA



Route of Administration

Pulmonary Delivery Intravenous Injections Intra-dermal Injections Intraperitoneal Injections Topical Delivery



Market Trend

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics industry is propelled by a deep understanding of gene function for disease management via the use of malfunctioning genes and the control of their gene expression. Various collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations working to improve drug delivery are also driving the market.

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is being driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. Quality concealment techniques such as RNA impedance and antisense oligonucleotides are used to treat various neurodegenerative diseases by correcting freak qualities. To improve the in-vivo delivery of oligonucleotides, researchers are developing novel conveyance frameworks such as nanocarriers. Nanocarriers have been shown to improve bioavailability, transporting limits of siRNA payload, and providing high cooperation with target cells.

However, stringent regulations, a lengthy product approval process, high development costs, and a relatively small number of patients are just a few of the factors that contribute to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to slow the market growth of antisense and RNAi therapeutics in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A, SAN (EPA), GlaxoSmithKline, GSK (LON), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

