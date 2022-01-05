North America Laundry Detergents Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Household Sector And Rising Demand From Industrial Sectors In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America laundry detergents market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laundry-detergents-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.1%

In North America, the market for laundry detergents is growing due to population expansion, particularly among the middle class. According to estimations, the middle-class population in North America is said to increase by 10 million by 2030, against 2020. North America boasts of some of the biggest urbanised locations in the world. About 80% of the total population in the United States and Canada is urban. The rate of urbanisation is rapidly increasing and causing lifestyle changes boosting the laundry detergent market growth. The awareness about improving health and hygiene among consumers coupled with increasing disposable incomes is also driving the growth of the market in North American region.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laundry-detergents-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Laundry detergent is a type of detergent used to clean clothes. Detergent refers to a mixture of chemical compounds that includes compounds like alkylbenzene sulfonates, which are similar to soap but are less impacted by hard water. The common ingredients used are surfactants, catalytic enzymes, fragrance and colours.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Others

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Enzymatic

Non-Enzymatic

The application areas are bifurcated into:

Household

Industrial and Institutional

The major regional markets include:

United States

Canada

Market Trends

The growing household sector is leading the market growth of laundry detergents in the North American region. The rising population and increasing disposable incomes have increased the demand for textile and residential laundry care products. Despite the fact that the residential sector dominates the laundry detergent market in North America, the industrial and institutional segment is expected to rise significantly due to rising demand from textile companies, hospitals (which has been boosted by the pandemic), and laundry services. Further, product innovations taking place to incorporate organic and sustainable products is strengthening the market more. A strong distribution network combined with growing hygiene consciousness is also driving the market towards heights in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, and The Clorox Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Roofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-market

Global LED Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-market

Global Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavours-and-fragrances-market

Global Methanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanol-market

Global Epoxy Resin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epoxy-resins-market

Global PET Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-bottles-market

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-ingredients-market-report

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-flight-catering-services-market

Global Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitizer-market

Global Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-oil-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read about baby food and infant formula market: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/06/global-baby-food-and-infant-formula.html

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.