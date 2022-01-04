Industrial Radiography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 993.45 million from 2020 to 2028

The industrial radiography market US$ 532.31 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 993.45 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Unique physical properties of the X-rays and γ-rays allow them to penetrate various materials, such as carbon and steel, followed by exiting the same after traveling through. This property is used to inspect the defects in the metals and welding parts of the machines, thus ensuring the durability and safety of products. Further, radiography provides a non-destructive means of testing in industrial facilities. Radiography equipment is always sealed with the shield to protect users from radiations. Industrial radiography is performed with ionizing electromagnetic radiations for observation, evaluation, and analysis of subjects being tested.

Leading Industrial Radiography Market Players:

3DX-RAY

Anritsu

Comet Group

Fujifilm Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

METTLER TOLEDO

Nikon Corporation

NOVO DR LTD

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

The segments and sub-section of Industrial Radiography market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Technique (Film-based Radiography and Digital Radiography); End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation, Power Generation, Petrochemical and Gas, and Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

