Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Forecast to 2029 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (External, Internal)

The solid state drives market is expected to grow from US$ 53,829.6 million in 2021 to US$ 143,557.0 million by 2029; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022 to 2029.

Cloud computing is rapidly becoming one of the most popular methods for businesses and individuals to back up and preserve their data. With the growing variety of cloud platforms-from classic corporate private and new public clouds to personal clouds in homes—the need for SSDs has constantly been expanding. SSDs featuring new interfaces such as PCIe, NVMe, and others have emerged due to technological improvements in solid state storage.

Download Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010778/

Leading Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Players:

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Samsung Group

KIOXIA Corporation

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Silicon Power Computer & Communications Inc.

Hangzhou Hikstorage Technology Co., Limited

Western Digital Corporation

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Solid State Drives (SSD) market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key Solid State Drives (SSD) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The segments and sub-section of Solid State Drives (SSD) market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Type (External, Internal); Technology (Single-Level Cell (SLC), Multi-Level Cell (MLC), Triple-Layer Cell (TLC)); Storage (Under 500 GB, 500 GB-1 TB, 1 TB – 2 TB, Above 2 TB); End-User (Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Client, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Solid State Drives (SSD) Market

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Overview

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Competition

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid State Drives (SSD) Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Place a Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010778/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686s

Email: [email protected]