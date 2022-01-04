Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market: Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Telemedicine uses technology to connect patients with providers at a distance. While the clinical aspects of this have been reviewed extensively, the technical aspects are not as well understood by allergists when they consider adding telemedicine to their practice. This review focuses on the technical aspects of setting up a telemedicine program. Telemedicine comprises the transmission of health images, videoconferencing, e-health portals, and remote monitoring of vital signs.

The “Global Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the telemedicine technologies and services market with detailed market segmentation by component, services, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telemedicine technologies and services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

1. Medtronic

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Abbott

4. Mindchild Medical, Inc.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Cerner Corporation

7. GE Healthcare

8. Aerotel Medical Systems

9. Polycom, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

Based on component, the global telemedicine technologies and services market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

Based on services, the global telemedicine technologies and services market is segmented into Tele-Consultation, Tele-Monitoring, Tele-Education, Tele-Care and Others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Dermatology, Neurology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

