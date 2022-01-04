Cloud Discovery Market 2021 In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: BMC Software, Netskope, Qualys

The Insight Partners adds “Cloud Discovery Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Cloud Discovery market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

iQuate

McAfee, LLC

Nephos Technologies

Netskope, Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

ScienceLogic

ServiceNow, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

The cloud discovery enables accurate discovery and analysis of unmanaged cloud applications of the IT infrastructure within the organization. It thus helps in controlling unauthorized access to corporate data and protects against security risks associated with cloud technology. Growing adoption of cloud technologies across the globe creates a favorable landscape for the major market players. The key companies are focusing on developing new solutions for their customers during the forecast period.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Cloud Discovery Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cloud Discovery Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Cloud Discovery Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cloud Discovery market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cloud Discovery market segments and regions.

The global cloud discovery market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services .

. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs .

. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others.

Cloud Discovery Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

