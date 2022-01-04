Food Allergen Testing Market SWOT Analysis by Players: Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences

According to a new market research report “Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source (Peanut and Soy, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts, Seafood, and Others); Technology (PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Immunoassay Based/ELISA, and Other Tests/Techniques); Food Tested (Bakery and Confectionery, Infant Food, Processed Food, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Seafood and Meat Products, and Other Foods); and Geography” published by The Insight Partners, The food allergen testing market was valued at US$ 592.39 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,198.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Leading Food Allergen Testing Market Players:

Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh, SGS S.A., UV SUD SPB PTE. LTD

Get Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006020

Food allergens are naturally present proteins in foods or ingredients that cause abnormal immune response. It is caused when the human immune system wrongly recognizes these proteins in food as harmful. The most common food allergens reported around the globe include eggs, seafood, milk, peanuts, shellfish, soy, wheat, tree nuts, Brazil nuts, pine nuts, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts. As food allergens represent an ever-increasing risk for people with allergies, it is critical for food producers to conduct routine tests for the potential presence of allergens in their food products. Food allergen testing helps verify if raw materials and the final food product are free of unwanted food allergens. Food industries commonly use Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) to detect allergens in food products as it is an easy and less time-consuming technique; moreover, the assay is highly sensitive, cost-effective, reliable, and accurate. ELISA is successfully used to detect allergens in milk and milk products, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, nuts, soybean, and nut-based products, and fruit juices and their ingredients, among others.

Market Insights

Growing International Trade of Food and Food Ingredients

Rapid growth in the food & beverages industry as well as increasing international trade of food and food ingredients provide opportunities for the growth of the key players operating in the food allergen testing market. The food and food ingredients imported in North America, Europe, and the Middle East are strictly checked against quality and labeling standards. Therefore, the food and beverage manufacturers exporting their products in countries in these regionsneed to follow stringent food safety and labeling regulations, which further raises the necessity for food allergen testing. The world has seen an overall increase in food demand due to increases in population, urbanization, and higher purchasing power, coupled with a shift in dietary preferences. Countries such as India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico have well-established food industries, and the food produced in these countries is mainly exported in countries such as the US, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The food producers are focusing on increasing the overall export to earn greater profits. Various types of food and food ingredients such as dairy, seafood, eggs, fruit and vegetables, luxury foods, organic food, meat, packaged food, condiments, and cereal-based products are exported globally.

Covid-19 Scenario

Note –The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Food Allergen Testing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Food Allergen Testing Market @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00006020

Food Allergen Testing market report provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Food Allergen Testing market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Food Allergen Testing market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

GlobalFood Allergen Testing Market – by Source

Peanut and Soy

Wheat

Milk

Egg

Tree Nuts

Seafood

Others

Global Food Allergen Testing Market – by Technology

PCR-Based

Immunoassay-Based/ELISA

Other Tests/Techniques

Global Food Allergen Testing Market – by Food Tested

Bakery and Confectionery

Infant Food

Processed Food

Dairy Products and Alternatives

Seafood and Meat Products

Other Foods

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Food Allergen Testing Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006020/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]insightpartners.com