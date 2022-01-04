Robotaxi Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Growth 2028

Robotaxi Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle Type (Car, Van); Application Type (Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation); Propulsion Type (Electric, Fuel Cell); Component (Camera, Lidar, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors) and Geography

Robotaxis are the self-driving taxis that are autonomous vehicles, which are operated by an on-demand mobility service. They are self-driving vehicles any human involvement for the operation of the vehicle. With the introduction of automation in vehicles, the demand for self-driving vehicles has increased, which has supplemented the growth of robotaxi across the globe. Also, autonomous vehicles have gained popularity among customers which has made companies to develop vehicles that do not require a human to drive the vehicle. With the introduction of automation in vehicles, the need for a human driver has been reduced thereby reducing the chances of accidents caused due to human errors.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00023836/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Argo AI, AutoX, Inc., Baidu, Cruise LLC, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., EasyMile, Nissan, Pony.ai, Tesla, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Robotaxis to reduce overall operating costs and increase profit margins for ride-sharing companies and need for enhanced road safety and traffic control are driving the growth of the robotaxi market. However, the high R&D expenditure and complexity in the adoption of robotaxis may restrain the growth of the robotaxi market. Furthermore, robotic assistance in the delivery of goods offer new opportunities for market growth is anticipated to create market opportunities for the robotaxi market during the forecast period.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00023836/

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY ROBOTAXI MARKET LANDSCAPE ROBOTAXI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS ROBOTAXI MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS ROBOTAXI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – VEHICLE TYPE ROBOTAXI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – APPLICATION TYPE ROBOTAXI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – PROPULSION TYPE ROBOTAXI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – COMPONENT ROBOTAXI MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2028 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE ROBOTAXI MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ARGO AI

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. AUTOX, INC.

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. BAIDU

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. CRUISE LLC

Complete Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00023836/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact US:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.