Recycled Thermoplastic Market 2022| Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Thermoplastics possess distinctive property to be melted repeatedly and remolded multiple times. This makes them suitable to be recycled and reused much more conveniently than the thermosets. Recycling plastics is the best way to deal with plastic waste owing to the harmful impacts of careless disposal of plastics into the environment and its non-biodegradable nature. Recycled thermoplastics are effectively being used in construction, paints, automotive, clothes including a variety of disposable consumer products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The recycled thermoplastic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to thriving applications in construction activities coupled with expansion in the electrical and electronics industry. Readily available feedstock and stringent environmental regulations coupled with high consumer demand further propel market growth. Recycling of mixed plastic waste lacks efficiency and cost-effectiveness and hence has a negative impact on the overall recycled thermoplastic market growth. On the other hand, market growth lies in ongoing innovations in technology to make recycling efficient and cost-effective.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Recycled Thermoplastic Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled thermoplastic market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, technology, product, application, and geography. The global recycled thermoplastic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled thermoplastic market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global recycled thermoplastic market is segmented on the basis of type, form, technology, product, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as bio-degradable and non-biodegradable. By form, the segmentation is as flakes, pellets, and granules. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, film molding, and others. The market on the basis of the product, is classified as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. And finally by application, the market segmentation is done as packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, electrical & electronics, agriculture & horticulture, furniture & housewares, medical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global recycled thermoplastic market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The recycled thermoplastic market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the recycled thermoplastic market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the recycled thermoplastic market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘recycled thermoplastic market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the recycled thermoplastic market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the recycled thermoplastic market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for recycled thermoplastic in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the recycled thermoplastic market.

The report also includes the profiles of key recycled thermoplastic companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

B&B Plastics Inc.

B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc.

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Envision Plastics

Fresh Pak Corporation

KW Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

RJM International, Inc.

Suez S.A.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

