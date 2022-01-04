Nanocellulose Market 2022: Emerging Trends and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Nanostructured cellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose by the chemical or mechanical treatment of cellulose. Nanocellulose is biopolymer which is pseudo-plastic in nature with superior thermal, mechanical, and structural properties. Nanocellulose is a new-generation material with high aspect ratio and low density. It is used in paper processing, paints, coatings, food & beverages, oil & gas, and various other end-use sectors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The nanocellulose market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to an upsurge in demand for sustainable products with improved material science in most end-user industries. Superior properties of nanocellulose materials further boost market growth. However, the lack of consumer awareness and economic barriers hamper the nanocellulose market growth. Nonetheless, the nanocellulose market is equipped with opportunities for major market players with R&Ds and innovative nanocellulose applications.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Nanocellulose Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of nanocellulose market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user industry, and geography. The global nanocellulose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nanocellulose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as paper processing, paints & coatings, oil & gas, food & beverages, composites, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nanocellulose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nanocellulose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting nanocellulose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the nanocellulose market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘nanocellulose market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the nanocellulose market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from nanocellulose market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for nanocellulose in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the nanocellulose market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nanocellulose companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

American Process Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Celluforce Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

