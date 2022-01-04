Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market was valued at US$ 702.06 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,456.74 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on service type, the lyophilization service for biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into product and cycle development, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and freeze drying analytical services. In terms of service type, the commercial manufacturing segment held the highest share of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market in 2019; however, the product and cycle development segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the advantages offered by the lyophilization process such as increased shelf life for both small and large molecule drugs, stabilizing formulation by commercially validated method, and reduces cost for complex logistics such as rigorous cold-chain custody validation regimes and constant documentable refrigeration at the dispensary level.

The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as rising demand for lyophilized products, and rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world. On the other hand, the demerits associated with lyophilization process such as leakage during filling, are the major factors hindering the market growth.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009286/

ATTWILL Medical Solutions; Axcellerate Pharma LLC.; AB BioTechnologies, Inc.; Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Inc.; Emergent BioSolutions; LSNE Contract Manufacturing; Albany Molecular Research (AMRI); Lyophilization Technology, Inc.; Jubilant HollisterStier LLC; Biofortuna Ltd; and Synerlab Group are some of the prominent players operating in the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market. The market players are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) has secured US$ 16.5 million financing from Berkshire Bank and Lee Bank to expand its operations in Lee. This financing will be used to add manufacturing capabilities including an additional state-of-the-art robotic line for producing sterile drug products such as vials, syringes, and cartridges.

The key players operating in the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

By Service Type

Product and Cycle Development

Clinical Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

Freeze Drying

By End User

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

ATTWILL Medical Solutions

Axcellerate Pharma LLC.

AB BioTechnologies, Inc.

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Lyophilization Technology, Inc.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Biofortuna Ltd

Synerlab Group

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009286/

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Landscape

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Key Market Dynamics

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Global Market Analysis

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]