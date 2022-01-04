North America High Throughput Screening Market SWOT Analysis Including Key Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Axxam S.p.A, Eurofins Scientific, Corning Incorporated

The North America high throughput screening market is expected to reach US$ 11,271.20 million by 2028 from US$ 6,285.41 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that allows automated testing of large numbers of chemical and/or biological compounds for a specific biological target. High-throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to quickly test the biological or biochemical activity of many molecules, usually drugs. They accelerate target analysis, as large-scale compound libraries can quickly be screened in a cost-effective way. HTS is a useful tool for assessing for instance pharmacological targets, pharmacologically profiling agonists and antagonists for receptors (such as GPCRs) and enzymes.

Major Key Players in the North America High Throughput Screening Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Axxam S.p.A

Eurofins Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Molecular Devices, LLC.

Hamilton Company

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

MERCK KGaA

Tecan Trading AG

Note: The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on North America High Throughput Screening Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2026, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Geographically, the North America High Throughput Screening Market is designed for the following Regional Markets: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

