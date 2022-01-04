Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Showing Impressive Growth, Market Challenges & Market Demand Scenario by 2028



Cough suppressant drugs are used to suppress the cough. Cough is usually doesn’t require any treatment as it goes away in few days. However cough medicines are required if it persists for more than a week and if it starts disturbing routine activities. Also, some types of cough help in clearing patients lungs and hence should not be treated with cough suppressant drugs. Hence consultation with the doctor before consumption of cough suppressant drugs is necessary. Over the counter cough medicines are of two types: antitussives and expectorants. Suppressants relieve the patients from cough by blocking cough reflex.

The key players profiled in this study include:

• Perrigo Company plc

• Vernalis

• Tris Pharma, Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc.

• ACELLA PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC

• Mayne Pharma Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Reckitt Benckiser

Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Segmentation:

The global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented on the basis disease type, product type, age group and distribution channel. Based on disease type, the market is segmented as dry cough and wet cough. The cough suppressant drugs market, based on product type is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drug. On the basis of age group, the global cough suppressant drugs market is segmented in to pediatric and adult. By distribution channel the cough suppressant drugs market is segmented into hospital, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

