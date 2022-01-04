SIP Trunking Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2028

The SIP trunking market was valued at US$ 13.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 30.22 billion by 2027. The SIP trunking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Telecommunication networks are getting evolved at a rapid rate as business are transforming toward globalization. International business calling services is gaining traction as communicating with other country clients, investors, and distributors has become simple and faster. Supporting infrastructure development of communication and logistic network is boosting the IP based call services ratio. Increasing use of smartphones, laptops, and cloud platforms with supporting infrastructural growth inexorably transformed the telecommunication industry. Advent of 5G, fiber optic, and other connectivity services enhanced the growth of Internet services in developed as well as developing nations. Rising development in Internet-based voice calling services is accelerating the SIP trunking market growth. Growing competition in voice carrying business has increased pressure on market players.

Request a PDF Sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002281/

SIP trunking Market – Company Profiles

8×8, INC.

AT&T Inc.

RINGCENTRAL INC.

PLIVO INC.

Telstra Corporation Limited

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

VONAGE

TWILIO, INC

CENTURYLINK

BANDWIDTH INC.

Increasing adoption of internet-based calling apps and services is getting supported by the growing sale of smartphones and other network connected devices. The global SIP trunking market is segmented in terms of deployment type, end user, organization size, and geography. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and hosted. In terms ofend user, the market is segmented into education, IT &telecom, retail, media &entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, and government. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small &medium businesses and large enterprises. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SIP Trunking Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the economic growth of almost every country. Office premises, public places, schools, and transportation remained closed, which declined market growth owing to low communications over voice. The telecommunication industry took several hits as the demand for business communication services decreased. The revenue model for voice has declined as no operations were carried during the lockdown period. On other hand, post lockdown, the market is emerged with a new growth model as businesses shifted toward remote working and work from home models. Communicational channel evolved with SIP trunking technology with supporting software and apps for laptops and smartphones. For instance, according to the i3forum, international voice traffic increased by 20% in March 2020, compared to the same month in 2019.

Buy a report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002281/

Players operating in the SIP trunking market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the SIP trunking market. A few developments by key players of the SIP trunking market are:

In November, 2020,Vonage declared a strategic reseller partnership of Vonage Contact Center with Evolution to offer services across Spain. This agreement reinforces Evolution’s position as a leading independent cloud-based service provider in the region.

In 2019, Verizon Enterprise Solutions introduced voice services to let its customers combine with a Microsoft unified communications platform. The collaboration service integrates direct routing and SIP trunk connectivity, and helps Verizon’s network customers embed their voice infrastructures in the Microsoft Teams platform. Verizon’s Session Border Control as a Service powers the new service.

SIP trunking Market – Deployment Type

On-premise

Hosted SIP trunking Market – by End User

Education

IT &Telecom

Retail

Media &Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Government SIP trunking Market – by Organization Size

Small &Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises SIP trunking Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC Middle East &Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact us:

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi