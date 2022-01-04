Passenger Information System Market Analysis 2022, Growth, Opportunity Assessments, Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2028

The passenger information system market was valued at US$ 19,314.66 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 45,717.11 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Passenger information system are established to make communication between transit authorities and passengers to delivering real-time data regarding vehicle location, journey schedule, timely announcements, and the overall updates required by passengers. Such types of systems are used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems. Such systems are interconnected set of devices deployed on platform, bus stands, subway, port and others to dissipate real-time information about bus, train or flight. Growing focus over consistent, real-time, and reliable passenger information along with rising frequency of passenger journey through public transport are driving the growth of the passenger information systems market.

In 2019, North America dominated the global passenger information system market. Also, the market in North America is likely to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the rise in production and consumption of passenger information system in developed and developing economies of North America. The US is considered to be one of the largest markets where the use of cutting-edge technology and strong network infrastructure is significantly high. The region highly contributes to the growth of the passenger information system market owing to factors such as rapid urbanization along with growing use of public transport systems. Further, the rising use of passenger information system solutions and services on large scale basis is expected to promote its growth. The increasing number of government initiatives to digitalize and upgrade the network infrastructural facilities across the public transport is also bolstering the market growth. The presence of prominent manufacturers such as Cubic Corporation, Wabtec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and others is another factor that drives the growth of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. As of November 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The semiconductor industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions—such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks—as a result of this outbreak. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and production process in passenger information system.

A few of the key players operating in the passenger information system market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Thales Group; Cisco Systems; Cubic Corporation; and Teleste Corporation. These companies provide passenger information system for the diversified industry applications, and operate their system production and distribution services in various countries across the world. These strategies help them in cater a wider customer base. Market players are highly focused on the development of high quality and innovative service offerings to meet the customer’s requirements. The companies are realizing the potential of passenger information system and are expanding their production facilities globally.

