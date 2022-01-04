Moving Walkways Market to Witness Growth Based On Rising Incidence of economy Till 2028 – FUJITEC CO., LTD., Hitachi Ltd, Hyundai Elevator Company, KLEEMANN HELLAS S-, KONE Corporation

A Moving walkway is also known as a moving walk, travelators, moving sidewalk, auto walk, etc. The conveyor mechanism transports people over a short to the medium distance across an inclined or horizontal plane. Moving walkways are the most cost-effective, comfortable, safe, and quick methods of transporting people; thereby, the rising installation of moving walkways among the several applications drives the growth of the moving walkways market.

The Moving Walkways market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. Various definitions and classifications of the ICT industry, applications of the ICT industry and chain structure are given in this Moving Walkways report. With the use of excellent resources and latest tools, this best in class Moving Walkways market research report has been created to aid your business growth.

Rapid urbanization, increasing living standards, and swift advancement in the building & construction industry are the prime factors that boost the growth of the moving walkways market. However, the high initial investment and maintenance cost may restrain the growth of the moving walkways market. Moreover, an increasing number of shopping centers, airports, train stations, subway stations, etc., are expected to accelerate the global moving walkways market growth in the coming years.

The global moving walkways market is segmented on the basis of installation, type, application. On the basis of installation the market is segmented as horizontal, inclined. On the basis of type the market is segmented as pallet type, moving belt type. On the basis of application the market is segmented as public transit, airport, retail, institution, others.

Moving Walkways Market – Companies Mentioned:

1. FUJITEC CO., LTD.

2. Hitachi Ltd

3. Hyundai Elevator Company

4. KLEEMANN HELLAS S-

5. KONE Corporation

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

7. Otis Elevator Company

8. Schindler Elevator Corporation

9. Thyssenkrupp AG

10. Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

