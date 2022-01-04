Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) Market Analysis (COVID-19 Analysis) – Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2028

Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Internet of battlefield things (IoBT), also known as internet of military things (IoMT) is a complex network of interrelated entities in the military field for combat operations and warfare. It is expected to be used in future military battles, in which military battles are likely to be dominated by machine intelligence and cyber warfare. IoBT was primarily designed to interact with the surrounding environment by acquiring, acting on, and continually learning from, information about the environment. The Internet of Battlefield Things is a complete system of wearables, IoT devices, and sensors that use edge and cloud computing to create a coherent fighting force. The increase in demand for better communication and interaction with the physical environment in order to carry out a wide range of activities in a more efficient and informed manner in the military is estimated to boost the growth of the battlefield market internet during the forecast period.

Leading Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) market Players:

Airbus, ASELSAN A.?., BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAIC, Thales Group, The Boeing Company

The growing need for technological advancement in military for smooth and efficient operation around the world and rising military budget specially in developing countries is driving the growth of the internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market. However, high initial cost and risk of hacking may restrain the growth of the internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market. Further, rise in adoption of cloud computing technologies in militaries around the world is anticipated to create market opportunities for the internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market during the forecast period.

The “Global Internet of battlefield things (IoBT) Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market with detailed market segmentation by device, deployment, application, and geography. The global internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market.

The global internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market is segmented on the basis of device, deployment, and application. On the basis of device, the market is segmented as wearables, sensors, robots, UAVs, and others. Similarly, based on deployment, market is segmented into the on-premise and cloud. Further based on application, market is segmented as military training, military operation, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The internet of battlefield things (IoBT) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

