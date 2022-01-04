Carbon Capture and Storage Market by 2021-2028: Top Key Players NRG Energy, Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Schlumberger and Others

The “Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of carbon capture and storage market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user industry, and geography. The global carbon capture and storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon capture and storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:- Aker Solutions ASA, Carbon Engineering Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halliburton Company, NRG Energy, Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Schlumberger

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the carbon capture and storage market are the increasing demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government regulations towards GHG emissions. In addition, the boosting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the carbon capture and storage market growth in the coming years.

Carbon capture and storage is the emission reduction process that is involved in capturing carbon dioxide from various different sources of emission, then separating it from other gases and transferring it to a suitable location for the storage. This technology is being adopted and implemented across the globe considering the cumulative commitment of industrial stakeholders in limiting CO2 emissions coupled with ongoing dominant role of fossil fuels in energy generation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carbon capture and storage market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The carbon capture and storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Carbon Capture and Storage Market Landscape Carbon Capture and Storage Market – Key Market Dynamics Carbon Capture and Storage Market – Global Market Analysis Carbon Capture and Storage Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Segmentation Carbon Capture and Storage Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Carbon Capture and Storage Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

