North America Maritime Analytics Market 2020 Should Reflect A Holistic Expansion In The Coming Year: ABB Ltd., exactEarth Ltd., Itransition, Planet Labs Inc., Prisma Electronics SA

North America Maritime Analytics Market 2020

The maritime analytics market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 283.42 million in 2019 to US$ 519.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % from 2020 to 2027

Some of the companies competing in the North America Maritime Analytics Market are:

ABB Ltd.

exactEarth Ltd.

Itransition

Planet Labs Inc.

Prisma Electronics SA

ShipNet

SINAY SAS

SparkCognition

Spire Global

Windward Ltd.

Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters which is driving the maritime analytics market for North America region. The shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in economies and geopolitical conditions.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report North America Maritime Analytics Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional North America Maritime Analytics Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the North America Maritime Analytics Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

North America Maritime Analytics Market Segmentation

North America Maritime Analytics Market – By Application

Optimal Route Mapping

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics

Pricing Insights

Vessel Safety and Security

Others

North America Maritime Analytics Market – By End User

Commercial

Military

