Europe Industrial Workwear Market With CAGR Value At 9.4% 2027 Increasing Demand Due to COVID-19 Including Top Players Profiles like 3M Company, Ansell Ltd, Aramark, DuPont de Nemours

The Europe industrial workwear Market was valued at US$ 3,588.69 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,254.17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Industrial Workwear Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Industrial Workwear market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report: 3M Company, Ansell Ltd, Aramark, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fristads Kansas Group, Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Lindström Group, VF Corporation

Industrial workwear is defined as a type of protective clothing which helps to protect the wearer’s body from several fatalities and industrial hazards caused from chemicals, fires, oil and others. These forms of clothing’s also include special protective and functional clothing, which safeguards wearer from pollution and infection at the workplace. Such type of clothing and apparels are generally composed of Nomex and Proban fabrics which are known for its heat and abrasion resistance.

By End-use Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Automotive

Chemical

By Fit Type

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

The research on the Europe Industrial Workwear market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Industrial Workwear market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

