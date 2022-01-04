North America Horticulture Lighting Market 2020 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players – Agrolux, Bridgelux, Inc., General Electric Company, Heliospectra AB

The horticulture lighting market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 830.5 million in 2019 to US$ 3597.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

Leading North America Horticulture Lighting Market Players:

Agrolux

Bridgelux, Inc.

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Hubbell, Inc.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

PARsource

Signify N.V.

Horticulture lighting is an artificial light used to facilitate photosynthesis. This process is beneficial in areas where adequate sunlight is absent. Horticulture lighting also enhances the growth of plants by illuminating them with artificial light. Horticulture’s LED lighting technology is gaining traction in the market due to its numerous advantages, such as low power consumption and existing technologies, which enable lower energy costs. Horticultural lighting is used in urban agriculture, multi-layer cultivation, supplemental lighting, and daylight-free cultivation. Due to increasing awareness of sustainable farming, researchers, governments, and organizations have taken initiatives to improve horticulture with efficient and adequate lighting.

North America Horticulture Lighting market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Horticulture Lighting market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Horticulture Lighting market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Horticulture Lighting Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

