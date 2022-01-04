Europe Digital banking platform Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 – Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation

Europe digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 935.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2340.3 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights “Europe Digital banking platform Market” report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Digital banking platform Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Digital banking platform Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Digital banking platform Market are

Appway AG

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Temenos Headquarters SA

Worldline SA

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-To-End business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience.

EUROPE DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Europe Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

