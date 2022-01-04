Aircraft Hose Fittings Market Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

A new research document with title Global Aircraft Hose Fittings Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to the Insight Partners. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast to 2028.

Hose is a flexible, hollow tube designed to move fluids and gasses from one part to another in aircraft. Hose fittings are primarily used to link the moving parts of the aircraft to the stationary parts where they are subjected to vibration and thus a great deal of flexibility is required. Two types of hose fittings are used in aircraft i.e. flexible and non-flexible, which are made of different materials such as metals, rubber and many more. Most manufacturers use butyl, Buna-N, ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) and neoprene to produce flexible hoses. These hose fittings are used in coolants, oils, diesel and hydraulic systems. Low, medium and high pressure hose fittings are available depending upon the desired reinforcement level. More advancement in hose fitting is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Top Leading Companies and Type –

1. Chief Aircraft Inc.

2. Delafield Corporation

3. Eaton

4. Flexfab

5. Hy-Lok USA, Inc.

6. PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

7. Precision Hose Technology, Inc.

8. Specialty Hose Corporation

9. TECALEMIT AEROSPACE

10. Titeflex

