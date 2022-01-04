Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market To Be Driven By The Growing Need For Automotive Fuel Efficiency In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive gear position sensor market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.4 Billion

The growing need for automotive fuel efficiency is driving the global automotive gear position sensor market. Moreover, advancements in triple-clutch transmission systems are assisting the industry’s growth. Furthermore, as automatic transmission systems become more popular, the demand for automotive gear position sensors is expanding. The strong preference for shift-by-wire devices over mechanical transmission connections is projected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The automotive gear position sensor monitors the position of the gear and transmits information about the present position of the gearshift to the transmission control module, also known as the transmission control unit (TCU).

The industry can be broken down based on application into:

Automatic Transmission

Manual Transmission

Regionally, the industry can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

Recently, some significant industrial advancements demonstrated the potential to fuel the market’s growth throughout the projection period. For example, Bosch began developing long-range LiDAR for automotive application in January 2020. This LiDAR can be utilized for self-driving cars.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are TE Connectivity Corp., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

