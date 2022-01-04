Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Passenger Vehicles In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive floor carpet market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026):

Modern cars are increasingly including molded floor carpets. Moreover, textiles and carpets that are fresh, light, and durable are being produced because of technological advancements. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for passenger vehicles, shifting customer preferences towards quality and comfort, availability of distinctive designs, and expanding automobile aftermarket services.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The carpet used inside vehicles to prevent dust and filth from entering the cabin is known as automotive floor carpet or molded carpet. The automotive floor carpet also provides padding for the feet of the drivers and passengers.

The industry is categorized by type into:

Non-Woven

Tufted

The market can be broken down based on application into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regionally, the industry can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

Recently, some key industrial developments have showcased the potential to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For example, Aica Kogyo Company Limited (Aica Kogyo) stated that it and its Indonesian group company, PT Aica Indria, have developed a new polyolefin hot melt adhesive for automotive floor carpets. The new Aica Melt Inmelt 435MOD/C adhesive significantly enhances the heat resistance of carpets used in close proximity to automotive engines. The new product has a higher softening point than the old one, and its adhesive strength is maintained even at high temperatures.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Low & Bonar Plc, Toyota Boshoku Corp., Autoneum Holding Ltd., GRUPO ANTOLIN-IRAUSA, S.A., International Automotive Components Group SA (IAC group), Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

