Global Network Optimisation Services Market To Be Driven By The Increased Adoption By Several Industry Verticals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Network Optimisation Services Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global network optimisation services market, assessing the market based on its segments like service, application type, deployment model, organisation size, industry vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.13 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.55 Billion

The increasing use of network optimisation services in the logistics industry to improve cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, and customer experience is boosting market growth. The rising expenses of supply chains are causing a surge in network optimisation implementation, which is also driving market growth. The popularity of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart is driving up demand for international logistics, resulting in high operational expenses. The rising use of cutting-edge technologies in education to improve students’ knowledge while also enhancing educational outcomes is driving network optimisation. Other factors such as the increasing number of branch offices and data centres, growth in usage of Internet Protocol (IP) video and virtualisation, and network optimisation as a cloud service are driving the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Network optimisation services are a collection of techniques for improving network performance. To monitor and improve network performance, a variety of network optimisation tools and techniques are employed, including bandwidth management, global load balancing, packet loss monitoring, and latency minimisation. Network optimisation services ensure the most efficient use of system resources while also increasing corporate productivity and competency.

The major services of network optimisation services are:

Implementation Services

Consulting Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Managed Services

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application types into:

Local Network Optimisation

WAN Optimisation

RAN Optimisation

Data Centre Optimisation

Based on deployment model, the market is bifurcated into:

Cloud

On-Premise

By organisation size, the industry is classified into:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorised into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom

Government and Defence

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Tourism

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Information Technology

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The introduction of the 5G network has increased the demand for network optimisation, boosting the market growth. As a result, there has been a spike in the use of creative planning methods to optimise the 5G network’s functionality and cost-effectiveness. The industry is being boosted by the increasing use of 3D technology to model the optimisation of the 5G network in order to reduce manual errors and improve accuracy. In the future years, rising investments in the sector to optimise networks and expand the availability of high-speed internet connectivity are expected to drive market expansion. An increase in the number of production facilities is expected to improve the control of the establishment of network and information technology solutions and services.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Riverbed Technology, Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

