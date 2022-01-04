Global Acoustic Camera Market To Be Driven By Hi-Tech Innovation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acoustic Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acoustic camera market, assessing the market based on its segments like array type measurement, service, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 130 million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The acoustic camera market was developed for machine maintenance optimization by various sectors to ensure machine safety and efficiency, increased use of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generating projects, and rigorous safety regulatory regulations. An acoustic camera serves as a preventive precaution in industries where volatile or high-pressure equipment and machinery are created or used. Automobiles, airplanes, trains, wind turbines, and manufacturing and power generation industries all employ them to reduce noise emissions, which is fruitful for acoustic cameras. Furthermore, the increased use of advanced NDT equipment presents lucrative potential possibilities for the worldwide acoustic camera market. Thus, leading the demand for the acoustic camera to flourish in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An acoustic camera is a type of imaging technology that is used to locate and characterise sound sources. It comprises a group of microphones, sometimes known as a microphone array, from which signals are collected and processed in real-time to represent the location of sound sources.

The market for acoustic cameras based on array type can be segmented into a 2D array, 3D array. 2D Array is further subdivided into hexagon array, ring array, square and rectangle array, star array, and wheel array, among others, while the 3D array is subdivided into a sphere and other types. The breakup by measurement is into far-field and near-field. The division of acoustic cameras by services are noise source identification and leakage detection, among others. Global acoustic camera market breakup by application includes aerospace, automotive, industrial, infrastructure, energy and power, electronics and appliances, education and research, among others.

Market Trends

One of the primary factors driving the market’s growth is the increasing automation of various industrial processes. The market is being driven by the expanding acceptance of building and room acoustics, as well as the growing use of integrated audio and video microphone and camera array technologies. For a wide range of measurement conditions, the instrument provides both portability and high resolution. As a result, customer preference is fast growing. Acoustic cameras are widely used to identify and locate sound frequencies to find material faults and prevent leakage, equipment failure, and infrastructure failure.

Furthermore, significant expansion in the automobile industry around the world is boosting the market’s prospects. The growing use of acoustic cameras in advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment is also helping to drive the market forward. Other growth-inducing variables include technology breakthroughs such as the development of combined audio and video acoustic cameras. These innovative variations are utilised for traffic control and video capture of automobiles that exceed the permissible noise limitations. Other factors, such as increased public awareness of noise pollution and the implementation of favourable government laws, are expected to propel the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are, Brüel & Kjær, CAE Software und Systems GmbH, Siemens PLM Software, Signal Interface Group, Norsonic AS, SINUS Messtechnik GmBH, Microflown Technologies, GFAI Tech GmbH, Sm Instruments and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

