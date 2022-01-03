Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market To Be Driven By The Aftermarket Services And Sales Of New Vehicles In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electronic logging devices market, assessing the market based on its vehicle-type, form factor, components, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-logging-devices-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.2 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.91%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 15.6 Billion

The growth in the global electronic logging devices market is rising as the use of ELDs to enhance driving quality is steadily increasing because it allows commercial vehicle owners to monitor drivers’ driving behaviours. The use of ELDs also provides drivers with real-time updates of the condition of vehicle components, making repair and maintenance work easier to manage. These benefits are driving the increased use of ELDs. The market is anticipated to be driven by mobile device integration with ELD to track various aspects of vehicles and their requirements of service. To capitalise on the rising demand for monitoring of vehicle behaviour, there has been a growing focus on developing applications by software developers for smartphones related to ELDs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An electronic logging device (ELD) refers to an electronic hardware piece which is connected to the engine of commercial motor vehicle for recording hours of driving. It provides an easy, correct, and specific method of tracking vehicle operators and drivers.

Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into:

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-logging-devices-market

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Truck

• Bus

Based on form factor, the industry is segmented into:

• Embedded

• Integrated

Based on components, the market can be categorised as:

• Telematics

• Engine Module

• External Display

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global ELD market is rising due to a surge in mandates by government to ensure vehicle security and safety, as well as trends in monitoring of vehicle condition. Although, high prices and sluggish implementation of technology in emerging markets are impeding growth of the market. While demand for commercial trucks and vehicles is surging, in addition to an increase in service offerings by transportation companies, will generate new opportunities in the forecasted period. Aside from the mobile devices integration with ELD, factors like the increasing electric vehicles (EVs) numbers and the increased analytics use with ELDs will have a major impact on the electronic logging devices (ELDs) market size growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB), Omnitracs, LLC, Teletrac Navman Ltd., Geotab Inc., Donlen Corporation, Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), WorkWave LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Nanowire Battery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanowire-battery-market

Global Nanotechnology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanotechnology-market

Global Nanocomposites Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanocomposites-market

Global Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/multi-layer-ceramic-capacitor-market

Global MulteFire Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/multefire-market

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motion-sickness-drugs-market

Global Motion Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motion-sensor-market

Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market

Global Mould Release Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mold-release-agents-market

Global Lung Stent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lung-stent-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.