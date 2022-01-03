Global Hydration Containers Market To Be Driven By Limitations In The Use Of Plastic Based Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydration Containers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydration containers market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, capacity types, material types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020):USD 10.46 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 16.76 billion

The impact on the environment, shifting preferences against the use of plastic bottles, rising sports participation, and increased demand for lightweight consumer-friendly containers all contributed to the industry’s growth. People prefer convenient items, which has resulted in the expansion of standard bottles, which have established themselves in the global hydration container market. Furthermore, people are becoming more aware of healthcare information technology, which explains the growing importance of such bottles around the world, leading to the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A hydration container is a type of hydration device that comes in the shape of a backpack or waist pack with a rubber or flexible plastic reservoir or “bladder.” Some hydration packs are insulated to prevent water from freezing or warming. Hydration containers are primarily intended to convey water and make drinking more convenient.

On the basis of product type, the industry can be divided into:

Water Bottles

Cans

Mason Jars

Mugs

Tumblers

Shakers

Infusers

Based on capacity, the industry is segmented into:

Up to 20 oz.

21-40 oz.

41-60 oz.

Above 60 oz.

Based on material type, the industry is divided into:

Metal

Polymer

Glass

Silicone

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of its distribution channel into:

Direct Sales

Retailers

Hyper Market

Super Market

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

E-Retail

On the basis of region , the market is divided into :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

In the forecast period, the rise in manufacturers’ attention on the supply of packaged goods that do not use single-use plastics is projected to drive the market for hydration containers. Furthermore, the rise in the number of government recommendations restricting the use of plastic-based products and packaging solutions is expected to boost the market for hydration containers. Furthermore, consumers’ increasing willingness to embrace lightweight and consumer-friendly liquid packaging containers is expected to present further growth prospects for the hydration containers market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cool Gear International, LLC., CAMELBAK PRODUCTS, LLC., Brita GMBH, Klean Kanteen, Inc., S’well, Tupperware Brands Corporation, and Nalge Nunc International Corp., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

