Global Liquid Fertilizer Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 2.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global liquid fertilizer market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, mode of application, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 11.40 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2.9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.90 million

The growth of global market for liquid fertilizers is driven by the rising demand for agricultural products. The rapid increase in the population and growing disposable incomes are propelling the demand for food products, which in turn is driving the agricultural sector. The demand for efficient agricultural practices due to decreasing land availability for farming and rising environmental concerns are anticipated to bolster the market growth. Additionally, the easy application and higher efficiency of liquid fertilizers over solid fertilizers will likely push the demand further. However, the lack of awareness and high handling costs for small and medium scale farmers may constrain the growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Liquid fertilizers refer to types of a category of fertilizers which are dissolved in water for direct spraying over the plants. The liquid fertilizers available in concentrated form are rich in nitrogen-based compounds.

Based on type, the market can be categorised into:

Nitrogen

Potassium

Phosphate

Micronutrients

The market on the basis of form is divided into

Organic

Synthetic

The market based on mode of application is segmented into:

Foliar

Aerial

Starter Solutions

Fertigation

Injection into Soil

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Commercial Crops

Others

The regional markets for liquid fertilizer include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market for liquid fertilizers over the historical period. The region is also anticipated to show the significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of large agricultural sectors in countries such as China and India. Additionally, the adoption of modern agricultural practices and increasing research and development activities will further aid the regional growth. Meanwhile, North America is assessed to follow the Asia-Pacific market whereas, Europe is projected to show the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM), Kugler Company, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Compo Expert GmbH, Agroliquid, Agrium Inc., Plant Food Company, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

