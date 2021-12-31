Global Sponge And Scouring Pads Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Use Of Home Care And Cleaning Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sponge and scouring pads market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw material, distribution channel, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.87 Billion

A key driving element is a growing demand for appropriate cleaning pads for various sorts of objects that are effective on both heavily soiled and lightly soiled things. These pads are thought to be superior to scrapers, steel wool, metal sponges, and other similar products because of their superior cleaning efficiency without harming the surfaces, which is predicted to help the market grow. Increased use of home care and cleaning products, increased advertising and media initiatives promoting the benefits of hygiene and cleanliness, and rising demand for the product due to its excellent cleaning efficiency without scratching are some of the factors that will likely boost the sponge and scouring pad market’s growth. The increased use of scouring pads in kitchens for cleaning utensils is predicted to expand as the global prevalence of dine-out and quick service restaurants grows as a result of millennials’ shifting preference for going out on weekends and after work hours. The expanding global demand for improved cookware, particularly non-stick utensils, is predicted to elevate the relevance of various types of scouring pads as a significant purchasing consideration when choosing certain vessels.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sponge and scouring pad are abrasive cleaning tools made of steel or polymer that are used to clean kitchenware, scouring slabs, sinks, and other surfaces. These are suitable for both domestic and business use. They are the most commonly utilised scrubbing solution in commercial kitchens. Their open weave pattern allows for quick and easy cleaning.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sponge-and-scouring-pads-market

By raw material, the market is divided into:

Steel

Polymer

The distribution channels of the industry can be classified into:

Offline

Online

The major end uses of the market includes:

Residential

Non-residential

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for non-scratch scrubbing pads is the main driver for the sponge and scouring pads industry. The residential application sector is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years. The industry is estimated to witness a robust growth in emerging regions propelled forward by the rising urbanisation and growing middle-class population. The growing innovations taking place in the products are also driving the overall global industry. The expansion of the product portfolio by major players is also aiding the industry. Rising preferences among the millennials to go for an outing along with the growth of the tourism sector will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market in the forecast period. The industry participants have been introducing combo packs with the inclusion of cleaning liquids and scouring pads in the same proposition. This trend has been enhancing the penetration of the pads among the customers. Extensive brand campaigns by scouring pads manufacturers on electronic media are expected to play a crucial role in promoting the product’s awareness among the buyers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Armaly Brands Inc., Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL), The Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX), and The Procter & Gamble Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

