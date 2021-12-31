Global Peanut Oil Market To Be Driven By Consumers Conscious Toward Health In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Peanut Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global peanut oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, application, packaging, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peanut-oil-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Increasing use of peanuts for immediate production and processing is driving the growth of peanut oil market. Due to a small proportion of saturated fats, trans-fats, and cholesterol, it is also a comparatively healthier oil. The rising consumer consciousness of health propels the market growth. Peanut oil’s nutty aroma is also contributing to the peanut oil market as it is increasingly used as a dressing and flavouring agent. It is suitable for deep-frying as it does not absorb the flavour of the food and has a high smoke point. However, peanut allergy is a serious concern for the market as people suffering from it are relatively high.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/peanut-oil-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Peanut oil is also known as groundnut oil and arachis oil is a type of oil derived from peanuts. It is a mild or neutral oil. If oil is made from roasted peanuts, it has a strong flavour and aroma. Peanut oil has same functionality as compared to other vegetable oils, but the effect of fresh and unique oils makes it preferable over others.

By product types, the market is divided into:

Refined

Unrefined

The major applications of the product are:

On the basis of packaging, the industry is divided into:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Containers

Glass Containers

Plastic Pouches

The global markets of peanut oil can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

People are opting for peanut oil due to the health benefits it offers. Peanut oil is high in antioxidants and good fats that can keep heart healthy and blood sugar levels down. Using this oil for cooking can provide potential health benefits including heart health, better diabetes control, joint pain, joint pains, lower cholesterol and others. It contains high level of monounsaturated good fat and low levels of saturated bad fat, which is believed to help prevent heart disease and lower cholesterol. It is suggested that peanut oil helps to reduce fatty build up in blood vessels. This makes peanut oil suitable for cooking and medicinal purposes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Incorporate, Olam International, Adani Wilmar Limited, and Ventura Foods, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-ingredients-market-report

Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-cans-market

Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavours-and-fragrances-market

Epoxy Resins Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epoxy-resins-market

Methanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanol-market

Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-oil-market

PET Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-bottles-market

Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitizer-market

Cross-Laminated Timber Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cross-laminated-timber-market-report

In-Flight Catering Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-flight-catering-services-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://takeitcool.com/global-peanut-oil-market-to-be-driven-by-consumers-conscious-toward-health-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026/