Global Green Mining Market To Be Driven By Rising Mining Businesses In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green Mining Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global green mining market, assessing the market based on its segments like underground mining, surface mining and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Rising mining companies are propelling the green mining market forward, as they work on a number of viable ways that are an important part of their process and, more than likely, a requirement of their operating permit. Several mining companies have understood that the only way to be economically viable is to be socially responsible by working in compliance with environmental requirements.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Green mining refers to methodologies, best practices, and mining operations that are implemented to reduce the environmental impacts of metal and mineral extraction and processing. The green mining business is divided into two categories: kind and technology.

Based on type, the green mining market can be segmented as:

• Underground Mining

• Surface Mining

Based on technology, the green mining market is divided into:

• Power Reduction

o Comminution Efficiency

o Hydrometallurgical Processes

• Fuel and Maintenance Reduction

o The Equipment Route Optimization

o Fuel Additives

o Natural Gas Conversion

o Training Simulators

• Emission Reduction

o Dust Management

o Carbon Sequestration

o Interior Bioleaching

• Water Reduction

o AMD Remediation

o Wastewater Processing

o Tailings Remediation

o Desalination

• Others

o Interior Bioleaching

o Bioremediation

The EMR report looks into the regional green mining markets like:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• the Middle East and Africa

• the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Growing worries about environmental and climate change, as well as its implications for the mining industry, are propelling the green mining business forward. Financing green mining projects is one of the industry’s biggest challenges. Growing environmental concerns, as well as the resulting environmental restrictions, are assisting the expansion of the green mining sector. During the projected period, power reduction technology is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing green mining technology.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Glencore, Rio Tinto Limited, Newmont Goldcorp [NYSE: NEM], Vale, BHP, Tata Steel Limited, Anglo American PLC and Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

