Global Data Centre Switch Market To Be Driven By High Demand For Cloud Services In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Centre Switch Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global data centre switch market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, technology, end-use, bandwidth, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 13.9 Trillion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 19.5 Trillion

The data centre switch market is driven by the facility of high speed, allowing information exchange with mass quantity, and providing a hierarchical flow with energy efficiency. The data centre architecture is focussing on offering integrated nodes, higher bandwidth speeds, and more intelligent data centre architecture. Penetration of smartphones is also fuelling the market demand as mobile networks are used to connect all sorts of devices like intelligent connectivity of cars, commercial vehicles to enable drivers to access navigation, breakdown services, traffic lights, home security, and assisted living. Factors like the increasing demand for simplified data centre management and automation, increasing demand for data, and technological advancement are also contributing to the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Data centre switch is an emerging technology, high performance switch mainly for large enterprises and cloud providers who rely heavily on virtualisation. They can handle both North-South and East-West traffic flows. They support high-bandwidth interconnections using both standard LAN Ethernet protocol and SAN protocols. It has extensive high availability and fault tolerance systems in the hardware and software. Therefore, provide better uptime for mission-critical applications. The aim is supporting data centre in the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, PCs, virtual reality systems, and others.

By types, the market is divided into:

Core Switches

Distribution Switches

Access Switches

The various technology of data centre switch include:

Introduction

Ethernet

Fibre Channel

Infiniband

The major end users of the product are:

Enterprises

Telecommunication Industry

Government Organisations

Cloud Service Providers

On the basis of bandwidth, the industry is divided into:

≤1 GBPS

>1 GBPS to ≤10 GBPS

>10 GBPS to ≤40 GBPS

>40 GBPS

The regional markets can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rising demand for the cloud and data traffic moving from and within the data centres is boosting the market growth. Data centre switches in data centres are offering high speed, mass volume data exchange, and energy-efficient hierarchical flow. Cloud computing has come up as an effective solution to store and access data that requires faster response time and is required for a limited period. Data centre switches support an ever-increasing volume of information and faster data processing. Growing trend of adopting data analytics technology, rising demand for organisations for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing, and high penetration of hybrid clouds are the major drivers for the data centre switch market growth for cloud service providers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. Company, Huawei (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Arista Networks Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC, ODM white-box makers, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), Extreme Networks, Inc, Fortinet, ZTE Corporation, and D-Link, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

