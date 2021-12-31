Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market To Be Driven By Increasing Use Of Ground Penetrating Radar To Locate Underground Utilities, As Well As Plastic Ducts Or Concrete Storm And Sanitary Sewers, And Differences In Subterranean Dielectric Properties In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ground penetrating radar market, assessing the market based on its segments like equipment, services and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ground-penetrating radar is a geophysical technology that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface. This non-destructive technology uses electromagnetic radiation to detect reflected signals from subterranean structures in the microwave band of the radio spectrum.

Based on offering, the market is divided into:

Equipment

Services

Based on product type, the market is segmented as:

Handheld Systems

Cart-Based Systems

Vehicle Mounted System

Based on the application, the market can be segmented as:

Utility Detection

Concrete Investigation

Transportation Infrastructure

Archaeology

Geology and Environment

Law Enforcement and Military

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of ground penetrating radar like:

North America

Latin America

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The increasing usage of ground-penetrating radar to find underground utilities, such as plastic conduits or concrete storm and sanitary sewers, as well as changes in subterranean dielectric characteristics, is the primary driver of market expansion. It’s also utilised in military applications to identify explosive munitions and tunnels, giving the worldwide ground-penetrating radar business a boost. Furthermore, the growing need for radars around the world, rising geopolitical instability and territorial disputes, and the growing need for security will propel the ground-penetrating radar sector forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are IDS Georadar, Guideline GEO, Sensors & Software Inc., Chemring Group PLC, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, US Radar, Radiodetection Ltd. [SPX Corporation], and Penetradar Corporation. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

