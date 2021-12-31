Global Catheter Market To Be Driven Due To Rising Popularity Of Minimally Invasive Surgical Methods Over Traditional Surgery In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Catheter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global catheter market, assessing the market based on product type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 38.1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 61.9 Billion

The demand for catheters is driven mainly by the increase of the target patient population and an increase in concentration on minimally invasive operations over conventional operations. But the growth of this market throughout the foreseeable period will not be reduced through product failures and recalls, negative fiscal policies and trade obstacles. The global catheter market is driven by a significantly higher prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder diseases, renal failure, and others.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Catheters are small pipe-sized materials that are put into the bodies of patients for therapeutic and diagnostic use, such as plastic, silicon rubs, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon. Catheterization is a primary co-operation, with different treatments including angioplasty, electrocardiology, and neuro-chirurgy in which catheters are utilized.

The catheter market can be divided based on its products as:

Cardiovascular Catheters Electrophysiology Catheters PTCA Balloons Catheters Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Others Guiding Catheters Angiography Catheters Pulmonary Artery Catheters Neurovascular Catheters Urological Catheters Dialysis Catheter Haemodialysis Catheter Peritoneal Catheter Urinary Catheter Foley Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters Intravenous Catheters Central Venous Catheters Peripheral Venous Catheters Integrated Catheters Short Catheter Specialty Catheters Wound / Surgical Drain Oximetry Thermodilution IUI Catheters



The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The cardiovascular market was dominated by electrophysiology catheters. It is believed that these increases in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and the expanding elderly population are responsible for this increase. Catheter use in the treatment of urinary disorders is predicted to expand at the fastest pace, because of the growth in incontinence problems associated with an increase in the elderly population around the world.

North America leads the market, followed by Europe. In addition, the region has a well-established healthcare system and hospitals have invested in upgrading and expanding operating capabilities. While the US and European catheter markets are saturated, the APAC market is likely to rise rapidly in the next few years. This market sector is predicted to develop at the fastest rate due to favourable regulatory and government backing, lower manufacturing costs, increased competition in emerging nations, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT], B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

