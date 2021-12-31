Global Sports Protective Equipment Material Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Engagement In Sports In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sports Protective Equipment Material Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sports protective equipment material market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, material type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.13 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.4 Billion

The market is being propelled by an increase in school and college engagement in sporting activities around the world. Increased promotions by sports regulatory bodies and professional leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Western Hockey League (WHL), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball, are credited with the increase in participation (MLB). A rise in the use of protective gear has been attributed to an increase in the number of national and international sporting events held across the world. Various protective equipment manufacturers are sponsoring national and international events in order to acquire a competitive advantage and expand their customer base. Companies like Adidas, for example, were the official sponsors of the FIFA World Cup. The need for sports protective equipment will rise as the number of sporting activities grows. The popularity of American football, cycling, and baseball is expected to increase demand for head protection.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A set of gear that will safeguard you while playing games and sports is known as sports protection equipment. It is designed to provide comfort when playing a sport and protection from any accidents that may occur while playing. Preventing major injuries or minimising the severity of any injury requires the use of the appropriate protective safety equipment for your sport. Among the most significant pieces of safety equipment for athletes in all sports are protective glasses, helmets, mouth guards, safety pads and guards, proper footwear, and athletic shoes. The use of sports protection equipment reduces the severity of injuries sustained from sports-related impacts, as well as protecting the wearer from further harm.

By product type, the market is divided into:

Helmets and Other Headgear

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, and Gloves

The following materials are used to manufacture sports protective equipment industry:

Foam

Pads

Gels

Metals

Plastics

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Growing awareness of health and fitness has resulted in an increase in participation in physical activities and sports, boosting demand for protective equipment over the forecast period. Various government and significant manufacturing programmes around the world are likely to enhance involvement in physical activities, such as indoor and outdoor games. Moreover, prominent manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on developing novel items to fulfil consumer demands. Since these equipments are lightweight and durable, innovative, and improved products are progressively replacing older products. This, in turn, is projected to present manufacturers with growth prospects in the next years. Rising participation in sports in various countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the segment in the foreseeable future. An increasing number of sports equipment outlets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and DICK’S Sporting Goods are also fuelling the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Adidas AG (Adidas), Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, BRG Sports, Nike, Inc., and PUMA SE. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

