Global Instrument Transformer Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Electricity, Mounting Grid Stability Problems And Increased Use Of Renewable Energy And Smart Surveillance Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Instrument Transformer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global instrument transformer market, assessing the market based on type, voltage, application, enclosure type, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Growth can be ascribed to growing demand for power, the rising emphasis on global alternative energy generation, technological development and development, renovation of outdated infrastructure, as well as investments in smart grids and electricity systems all over the world. Increased competition and delays in grid expansion projects from the unorganized sector can serve as restrictions for transformers and result in a drop in revenues. Market players serve developing and impoverished nations with aged infrastructure.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The instrument transformer is a select transformer type used for voltage, frequency, current, energy and power measurement. A multimeter is required to properly calibrate their measuring devices and instruments. Transformers are used to scale down the AC system voltage and current voltage.

The global instrument transformers industry can be broadly categorised based on:

Type:

Current Transformers

Potential Transformers

Inductive Potential Transformers

Capacitive Potential Transformers

Combined Instrument Transformers

Dielectric Medium:

Liquid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

SF6 Gas Dielectric Instrument Transformers

Solid Dielectric Instrument Transformers

Voltage:

Distribution Voltage

Sub-Transmission Voltage

High Voltage Transmission

Extra High Voltage Transmission

Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

Application:

Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

Switchgear Assemblies

Relaying

Metering and Protection

Enclosure-Type:

Indoor Instrument Transformers

Outdoor Instrument Transformers

End-User:

Power Utilities

Power Generation

Railways and Metros

Industries and OEMs

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The power supply category is predicted to develop during the projection period at the greatest CAGR. Power distribution systems are responsible for medium voltage and portions of the grid infrastructure’s sub-transmission voltage. These utilities are responsible for the operation, maintenance and installation, electrical and energy efficiency programs and grid infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the largest in the tool processor industry. The market in the region is driven by factors such as growing power consumption, government efforts to boost capacity generation via renewable energy sources and replacing old power plants. During the prediction period, the market in China is predicted to develop the fastest.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Siemens, Arteche, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Nissin Electric, Mitsubishi Electric and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

