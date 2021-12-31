Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Among Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global corn steep liquor (CSL) market, assessing the market based on its types like liquefied corn steep liquor, powdered corn steep liquor and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Maize steep liquor, which contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, is created as a by-product of the corn wet-milling process. Corn steep liquor is utilised in the production of antibiotics, enzymes, and other fermented goods due to its nutritious content and other purposes. They are important in the production of penicillin and other organic acids because they are an excellent addition and contribute to the growth of bacteria. Corn steep liquor has a variety of industrial uses, including crude oil biodegradation, concrete crack repair, and post-conversion of municipal waste maize for organic farming. Consumer adoption of corn steep liquor is predicted to expand as a result of these benefits and uses, driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Corn steep liquor is a by-product of the wet-milling process.

The corn steep liquor (CSL) market can be divided on the basis of product into:

• Liquefied Corn Steep Liquor

• Powdered Corn Steep Liquor

The EMR report looks into the regional corn steep liquor (CSL) markets like:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• the Middle East and Africa

• the Asia Pacific

Market Trends

Consumer demand for corn steep liquor (CSL) has pushed large suppliers to make considerable investments in advanced technology growth in order to provide high-quality maize steep liquor for their benefit. Corn steep liquor ultrafiltration, which extracts suspended particles and high molecular weight components, improves the number of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. A plate or tubular fault-film evaporator is one of many technological innovations used to lower the concentration of corn steep liquor.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle Plc (LON: TATE), and Tereos Group (Sucreries et Distilleries de l’Aisne). The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

