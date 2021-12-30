Global Styrene Market To Be Driven By The Extensive Uses Of Styrene In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Styrene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global styrene market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrene-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The market for styrene is being aided by the extensive use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene owing to its favourable properties. The use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene in consumer electronics owing to its rigid, abrasive, and strain resistant properties is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the use of styrene as a raw material in thermoplastics with diverse uses is invigorating the growth of the styrene industry. Styrene is extensively used in various automobile parts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the weight of the vehicle, consequently propelling the market growth. The increasing use of 3D printing in various industries for prototyping is further impetus to the market growth for styrene.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Styrene is a synthetic chemical that is used as a raw material in rubbers and polymers. It is derived from petroleum and gas products and occurs naturally in several fruits and vegetables. Styrene has excellent properties such as high tensile strength, durability, low heating temperature, and electric resistivity, among others.

Based on product types, the market is divided into:

Polystyrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Styrene Acrylonitrile

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Others

The major end uses of styrene are:

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

The major regional markets of styrene are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrene-market

Market Trends

The growth of the styrene industry is being driven by the wide use of polystyrene in various food packaging to enhance shelf life, reduce weight, and prevent damage. The cost-effectiveness of styrene is increasing its usage in various industries such as construction, automotive, and consumer goods which is expected to aid the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for biodegradable and sustainable products is surging the use of bio-styrene which is projected to propel the market growth. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities by the leading companies to aid the circular economy is anticipated to augment the market growth of styrene in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, INEOS Group, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and BASF SE, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Machine Tools Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/machine-tools-market

Global Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/male-grooming-products-market

Global Casein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/casein-market

Global Cable Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cable-accessories-market

Global Biopharmaceutical Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biopharmaceutical-market

Global Bioherbicides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bioherbicides-market

Global Mayonnaise Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mayonnaise-market

Global Bancassurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bancassurance-market

Global Gluten-Free Oats Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gluten-free-oats-market

Global E-Cigarette Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/e-cigarette-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.