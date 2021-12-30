Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market To Be Driven Due To Factors Such As Population Growth And Increased Disposable Incomes In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rubber anti-tack agents market, assessing the market based on its segments like type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

The market for rubber anti-tack agents has seen substantial growth due to factors such as population growth and increased disposable incomes. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the rubber anti-tack agents market. Rubber is used to create rubber tyres in the automotive sector. As a result, the expansion of the automobile industry will raise demand for rubber, resulting in an increase in the demand for anti-tack chemicals for rubber. As a result, one of the significant market trends for rubber anti-tack agents over the forecast period will be the rise of the automobile industry. Rubber anti-tack agents are expected to expand in response to rising demand for rubber in automobile HVAC systems. Rubber’s rising demand in the healthcare and packaging industries is projected to help the market expand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The rubber anti-tack agent prevents the uncured rubber compound from sticking together throughout the production process. The rubber anti-tack agent serves to prevent changes in rubber’s chemical composition from affecting the vulcanisation time, viscosity, and stickiness of the rubber compound.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Stearates

Fatty Acid Esters

Fatty Acid Amides

Soaps

The regional markets for rubber anti-tack agents include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The widespread use of rubber anti-tack agents in the automobile sector is one of the key sources of demand for automotive products around the world, particularly in growing economies such as China, India, Singapore, and other countries in the Asia Pacific region. The rising income levels of the middle class in emerging nations, particularly in the APAC region, has fuelled the need for tyres, resulting in a positive impact on the overall growth of the rubber anti-tack agents’ market over the forecast period. The APAC area is a major producer of rubber, and demand for rubber anti-tack agents is expected to stay high due to the need for rubber anti-tack agents to be used in both agitated and non-agitated tanks to provide a non-sticky surface for a variety of rubber-based compounds. Rubber anti-tack agents are required for non-tyre applications such as machine components, industrial rubber products, medical equipment, and footwear. The manufacturing sector is growing at a rapid rate across various verticals, which is expected to accelerate demand for rubber anti-tack agents required for non-tyre applications such as machine components, industrial rubber products, medical equipment, and footwear.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hallstar Innovations Corp., Lion Corporation, McGee Industries Inc., SASCO Chemical Group, Inc., Schill + Seilacher “Struktol” GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

