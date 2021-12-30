Global Methyl Acetate Market To Be Driven By The Use In Flexographic Printing Inks As Photoresistor Strippers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Methyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global methyl acetate market, assessing the market based on its segments like end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-acetate-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.1%

The market for methyl acetate has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the flexographic ink, which is primarily used for printing applications in the packaging industry. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the methyl acetate market. As a result, the growth of the packaging industry will boost demand for flexographic inks, which will support the growth of the methyl acetate market. The packaging sector is rapidly expanding in countries such as India, China, Germany, and the United States, owing to the growing popularity of online trading and e-commerce, as well as increased demand for delivery of doorstep commodities. The increasing production of foam blowing agents is a significant factor that will drive the growth of the methyl acetate market over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Methyl acetate is a colourless, flammable liquid that is commonly used in low-toxic solvent goods such as paints, adhesives, and nail polish remover. Many resins and oils also use it as a solvent.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-acetate-market

Based on the end-use, the industry is divided into:

Paints and Coatings

Inks

Personal Care Industry

Others

The regional markets for methyl acetate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to its remarkable features, such as better evaporation rate, exceptional solvent activity, quickly biodegradability, low odour, and others, methyl acetate is used in a variety of industries. Methyl acetate has the potential to replace commercial solvents as an ingredient in paints and coating solutions due to these qualities. The demand for methyl acetate-based paint and coating solutions is increasing as the construction, automobile, and aerospace industries increase. Furthermore, regulatory rules in North America and Europe regulating the use of low-VOC solvents have encouraged coating and paint manufacturers to use biocompatible solvents such as methyl acetate in coating formulations. Various variables, such as the consumption of novel personal care and cosmetic products created from methyl acetate by the youth population for grooming purposes, are also driving the methyl acetate market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Celanese Corp. (NYSE: CE), China Petrochemical Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Wacker Chemie AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Bisphenol A (BPA) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bisphenol-a-bpa-market

Phosphate Ester Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphate-ester-market

Quicklime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/quicklime-market

Hydrated Lime Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrated-lime-market

Sodium Chlorite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-chlorite-market

Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-phosphate-market

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market

Potassium Sulphate (SOP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-sulphate-sop-market

Solvent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solvent-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.