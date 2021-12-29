China Physical Vapour Deposition Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand For Reliable And Durable Coatings In Solar Products And Medical Equipment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘China Physical Vapour Deposition Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of China physical vapour deposition market, assessing the market based on category, by application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.05 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.95 Billion

The Chinese market for PVD is predicted to develop considerably because to increased demand for product from diverse applications such as microelectronics, data storage, solar products and medical equipment. New product launches and expansions characterize the industry as businesses attempt to expand their client base.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Deposition of physical vapor is a process for thin film deposition which generates pure metal, alloys and ceramics coated typically between 1 and 10 μm. Physical vapor deposition is evaporating and condensing the basic material for a thin and reliable coating layer on the target object.

The categories of physical vapour deposition can be divided into:

• PVD Equipment

• PVD Materials

• PVD Services

The physical vapour deposition industry in China can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

• Microelectronics

• Data Storage

• Solar Products

• Cutting Tools

• Medical Equipment

• Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Growth is projected to be fueled by the increasing need for optical, magnetic, electrical and catalytic capabilities through improved nanostructured coatings for industrial applications such as high-speed processing, tooling and magnetic storage systems.

Microelectronics and data storage are the major application segments. The segment growth is likely to foster increased need for reliable and durable microelectronic coatings. PVD is the most suitable technique for wear resistant, robust surgery and medical devices. Due to ongoing pandemic the segment for medical equipment is expected to rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), AJA International Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., CHA Industries Inc., Intevac Inc., Impact Coatings AB and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

