China Haemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market To Be Driven By Lack Of Donors And Rising ESRD Patient Numbers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘China Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of China Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, assessing the market based on type, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.3 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.8 Billion

Factors such as the growth of ESRD patients, increased incidence of diabetes and high blood pressure and the increasing number of dialysis systems in China drive the Chinese Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market. Due to the danger linked to kidney transplants, the increasing desire for dialysis among customers could support the industry’s growth throughout the projection period.

Major Segments

Industry Definition and Major Segments

For people with end-stage renal illness who cannot undergo preventative kidney transplantation, peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis are options for dialysis.

Based on type, the China haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market can be divided into:

• Haemodialysis Products

• Haemodialysis Machines

• Centre-Use Haemodialysis Machines

• Home-Use Haemodialysis Machines

• Haemodialysis Consumables/Supplies

• Dialyzers

• Material Type

• Cellulose Based Dialyzer

• Synthetic Dialyzer

• Flux Type

• High Flux Dialyzer

• Low Flux Dialyzer

• Haemodialysis Access Products

• Bloodlines

• Haemodialysis Concentrates/Dialysates

• Others

• Haemodialysis Services

• Modality

• Conventional Haemodialysis

• Short Daily Haemodialysis

• Nocturnal Haemodialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis Market

• Peritoneal Dialysis Products

• Concentrates/Dialysates

• Machines

• Catheters

• Transfer Sets

• Others

• Peritoneal Dialysis Services

• Modality

• Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

• Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

Based on end-use, the market can be divided into:

• In-Centre Dialysis

• Home Dialysis

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The hemodialysis market is anticipated to be the main dialysis sector in China, owing primarily to the increased accessibility of HD centers, an increasing number of community centers of dialysis, increased doctors’ experience and HD awareness, reimbursement protection and socio-demographic variables.

The end-user in-center dialysis segment is expected to maintain the largest share of the China end-use dialysistic market. The growth of the in-center dialysis market has been driven mainly because of the growing number of dialysis centers around the globe, new product launches, and the availability in dialysis centers of healthcare professionals.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), Braun Melsungen AG, Bain Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Davita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China), Nikkiso Co., Ltd and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

