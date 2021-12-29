Global Tube Packaging Market To Be Driven By Demand For Innovative Packaging In The Personal Care And Healthcare Industry During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tube Packaging Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tube packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.7 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13.8 billion

The growing need for small-sized packaging solutions for personal care and cosmetic items is driving the global tube packaging market. The market is growing due to the increasing use of laminated tube packaging due to its superior properties. It is widely used in various applications, including packaging for cosmetics, toothpaste, and personal care products. Due to the laminated barrier’s ability to prevent the contents from transferring to the tube and prevent it from coming into contact with oxygen, it is increasingly being used for food and pharmaceutical packaging, driving the market’s growth. Laminated tubes combine the properties of plastic and aluminum, making them tamper-resistant and protecting the contents from moisture, air, and light. Due to their lightweight, toxin-free, and hygienic properties, they are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, thereby boosting the market growth. The increasing demand for tube packaging in the packaging of health and pharmaceutical products, cosmetic packaging is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Other factors, such as expanding urbanization and rising consumer spending power, are expected to propel the market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tube packaging is a flexible container used to package viscous liquids like toothpaste and ointments. It’s commonly made of metal and plastic, with a spherical aperture on one end and a closed end sealed by welding or folding. For convenience and ease of use, tube packaging is designed for dispensing with hand pressure.

By type, the market is divided into:

Squeeze

Twist

Stick

Cartridges

Others

By material, the market is divided into:

Laminate

Plastic

Aluminium

Others

By application, the market is divided into:

Personal Care and Oral Care

Healthcare

Food

Cleaning Products

Consumer Goods

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is growing due to the rising demand for small items with on-the-go capabilities. Furthermore, tube packing makes specialty products more inexpensive and is utilized by various manufacturers to distribute sample tubes to market their products. This is aiding the market’s growth. The tube can be customized with a variety of heads, such as needlepoint tips, to meet the customer’s needs. In addition, the product’s external appearance might be altered to appeal to customers. The market is growing due to a shift toward sustainable and low-waste lifestyles. Furthermore, the cosmetics industry’s increased desire for attractive and recyclable tube packaging is boosting the market growth. The growing trend of incorporating post-consumer recycled materials in tube packaging is also fueling market growth. In addition, the growing use of solvent-free tube packaging made with mineral microspheres to develop smart packaging materials is boosting the market growth. The introduction of airless technology to safeguard products and extend shelf life while reducing waste in packaging tubes is boosting market growth.

North America dominated the industry due to the region’s established personal care and healthcare industries. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth due to the cosmetics and personal care industry’s robust growth. Tube packaging’s market growth is being aided by the expanding purchasing power of emerging middle-class populations in India, China, and Vietnam. Furthermore, the penetration of major cosmetic companies offering free sample products to consumers is increasing the use of tube packaging, which is propelling the industry forward. Additionally, increased internet penetration and the proliferation of online retail platforms are increasing awareness and accessibility of a variety of premium products typically packaged in tube packaging. Africa’s rapid population growth is expected to increase the region’s demand for flexible packaging, further aiding the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are International Albea Group., EPL Limited, Montebello Packaging, Huhtamäki Oyj, Unette Corporation, VisiPak, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

