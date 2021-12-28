Water Heaters Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | General Electric Company, Haier Group, Midea Group

Water heaters are a device which is used for heating water. It is widely used in various application such as domestic, commercial, among others. Demand for water heater has increased due to increasing adoption of the water heater in both developed and developing countries. For instance, according to the Government of the United States, In Virginia, the average household spends between USD 200 and USD 500 per year for heating water. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of the water heater market. Therefore, this can be attributed to the growing demand for water heaters market.



The global Water Heaters market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Water Heaters industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Water Heaters study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Water Heaters market

A. O. Smith Corporation (United States),General Electric Company (United States),Bradford White (United States),Rheem Manufacturing Company (United States),Noritz America Corporation (United States),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Rinnai America Corporation (United States),Haier Group Corporation (China),Siemens AG (Germany),Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China),



What’s Trending in Market:

Energy Efficiency Regulations in Various Countries

Challenges:

Issue Related to Life Expectancy of Storage Water Heaters

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Concerns for Energy Efficiency and Increasing Demand for Electric Water Heaters

Consumer Inclination towards the Adoption of Energy Efficient Systems

The Global Water Heaters Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Conventional Storage Tank Water Heater, Tankless Water Heater, Heat Pump Water Heater, Solar Powered Water Heater, Condensing Water Heater, Others), Application (Domestic {Flats, Bungalows and Apartments}, Commercial {Hotels, Hospitals, Hostels and Dormitories}, Industrial), Interior Material (Copper, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Titanium, Silicon, Others)



