Industrial Power Generation Market to Develop New Growth Story | GE, ABB, Siemens

Industrial power generation is important for infrastructure and economic growth of the country. There are conventional sources of power such as Coal Ignite, Natural gas, oil hydro as well as nuclear power and non-conventional sources such as Wind, Solar and agricultural and domestic waste. The energy consumption is growing which is leading to high demand of the power. Additionally, there is a demand for products and services that need efficient and reliable power. According to IBEF, the growing electrification and per capita usage will increase the power consumption to 1,894 TWh in 2022.



Key players in the global Industrial Power Generation market

GE (United States),ABB (Switzerland) ,Siemens (Germany),MAN Energy Solutions (Germany),Sulzer (Switzerland),Emerson (United States),Cummins Inc (United States),LH Industrial (United States),Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd. (China),JA Solar Holdings (China),



What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing Clean and Renewable Energy Sources

Challenges:

Management of Grid Stability

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Decentralized Energy Production

Growing Usage of Electric Devices Globally

by Type (Gas and Steam Turbines, Steam Generators, Instrumentation and Control, Others), Application (Steel and Cement Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Fiber Industry, Mining Industry, Chemical Industry, Others)



